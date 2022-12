Ukraine Will Increase Tariff For Russian Oil Transit By 18.3% From 2023 17:08

Haidai Denies That AFU Already In Kreminna, And Tells Where Russian Command Fled From There 20:12

There Is Increase In Number Of Desertions Of Russian Military In Luhansk Region - General Staff 23:59

AFU Have Successes In Luhansk Region. Occupiers Dying In Hundreds - Haidai 11:44