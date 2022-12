Attempts to capture Bakhmut exhausted the Russian occupiers, so they are forced to reduce the number of assault groups.

This was reported by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

War researchers predict that the Russian group near Bakhmut will stop its already slow advance. The situation in this area resembles the situation of the occupiers near Kherson in August. According to analysts, in August, similarly Russian troops were demoted from battalion and company tactical groups to detachments in the Kherson direction. The use of small groups by the Russian army indicated at the time that the Russian troops could not manage units large enough for success, and its offensive in this area ended.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 26, in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular, these are Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

Snipers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign are working successfully in the Bakhmut area.