The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 50 occupiers in the area of Chaplynka, Kherson Region, with several blows.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues mortar and artillery shelling of settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River.

In particular, last day Chervonohryhorivka of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Antonivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson suffered.

There are civilian casualties.

"On December 26, as a result of our fire defeat of enemy positions in the Chaplynka area of the Kherson Region, the losses of the invaders amounted to about 50 servicemen who were killed," the report said.

