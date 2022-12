In the territory of the Donetsk Region, all gas-fired boiler houses have stopped working. This happened as a result of damage to the main gas pipeline in the Kharkiv Region.

This follows from a statement by head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Facebook.

"The damage to the main gas pipeline in the Kharkiv Region caused the forced shutdown of boiler houses in Donetsk Region. Currently, all boiler houses operating on gas have stopped their work," he said.

According to him, repair teams have been formed for the urgent identification and inspection of the accident site and carrying out restoration works.

How quickly the repairmen will be able to restore the operation of the gas burner will depend on the nature of the damage and its scale, Kyrylenko added.

The leader of the Donetsk Region emphasized that he will report on the progress of works, the start-up of boiler houses and the restoration of gas and heat supply in the region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk offers local residents firewood to heat their apartments in high-rise buildings. Not everyone has water, electricity and central heating.

In addition, the occupiers subordinated the populated areas of Popasna destroyed by Russian troops to the city of Pervomaisk, effectively liquidating the district. However, there is no money to restore housing, so people are resettled in "communal institutions" in other districts.