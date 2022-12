PFTS Stock Exchange For New Year Holidays Will Work As Usual

The PFTS stock exchange during the New Year holidays will work as usual.

This is stated in the message of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear bidders, we inform you that the PFTS Stock Exchange is operating as usual during the New Year holidays," the statement said.

The Law No. 2136-ІХ establishes additional rules for the time of war, namely: "During the period of martial law, the norms of Article 53 (duration of work on the eve of festive, non-working and weekend days), part one of Article 65, Parts 3 - 5 of Article 67 and Articles 71-73 (festive and non-working days) of the Labor Code of Ukraine do not apply."

This means that during the period of martial law there are no rules that are prescribed in the specified articles of the Labor Code.

So, this year during the war there are no official holidays and non-working days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, the total volume of trading on PFTS amounted to UAH 8 billion (161.3% of the level of October 2022).