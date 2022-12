Yesterday, December 27, the Russian military shelled the Kherson Region 50 times. It is known about the damage to a medical institution and a kindergarten in the city of Kherson, as well as residential buildings. As a result of enemy shelling, three people were injured.

This follows from a statement by the Kherson Regional State Administration posted on Telegram.

Thus, the occupiers shelled the region with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks.

The occupiers also shelled Kherson 23 times. Shells hit a medical facility, a kindergarten, a bakery, warehouses, private and apartment buildings.

It is noted that three people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 15 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Also, the occupiers shelled the town of Oleshky in the Kherson Region, as a result of which one person was killed and five others were injured.

In addition, the State Border Service has not yet recorded an offensive group of the Russian Federation in Belarus. The situation on the Belarusian side remains fully under control.