Yesterday, December 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 15 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook

It is noted that the Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region; and Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Andriyivka, Klishchiyivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, the enemy continues offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions and tries to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction. In other directions, the enemy is defending previously occupied lines, concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of units of the AFU.

The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired at Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka districts in the Donetsk Region.

Ploshanka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, as well as Yampolivka, Torske, and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk Region, were damaged by fire in the Lyman direction.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of the settlements of Mefedivka, Tovstoduby, and Vovkivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Hlyboke, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region, were shelled.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Tavilzhanka, Dvorichne, Kupiyansk, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Kolomyichykha in the Luhansk Region.

Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, shelling from tanks and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of Temyrivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Kamiyanske, and Plavni settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues mortar and artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnieper River. In particular, Chervonohryhorivka of the Dnipropetrovsk Region was hit; Antonivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson. There are victims among the civilian population.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers shelled the town of Oleshky in the Kherson Region, as a result of which one person was killed and five more were wounded.

In addition, the State Border Service has not yet recorded an offensive group of the Russian Federation in Belarus.

Meanwhile, an increase in desertion cases of Russian servicemen is noted in the Luhansk Region.