It Is Impossible To Repair Trophy Equipment In Ukraine Due To Lack Of Spare Parts - The Washington Post

A large number of trophy vehicles, which were able to capture the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are in hangars due to the fact that in Ukraine there is a significant shortage of spare parts, which are necessary for repairing the equipment. This was reported by The Washington Post.

A modern combat vehicle BMP-3 is awaiting repair in Ukraine.

"In order to find parts to repair the vehicle, the battalion first had to find an identical pair. Unlike earlier models of this type of combat vehicle, repairing the BMP-3 using parts from similar Ukrainian machines is impossible," the report says.

It is noted that there is no mechanism for finding spare parts for such rare equipment in Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces could benefit from a program or database that tracks compatible parts across brigades," the publication added.

Tanker of the 25th Airborne Assault Brigade, Vadym Ustymenko, noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have very few working trophy specimens.

"The ones that could just be run or only needed a few minutes of work could be counted on the fingers of one hand. The ones that needed repair but eventually worked were probably another 30 percent. And the last 50 percent were junk that requires a lot of work," Ustymenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military took from the Russians as a trophy a unique mobile reconnaissance and artillery fire control point 1B119 Reostat. Probably, the equipment was abandoned.

It was previously reported that the occupiers leave behind heavy armored vehicles when retreating or surrendering. More than half of the tank fleet of Ukraine consists of trophy vehicles.