There Is Increase In Number Of Desertions Of Russian Military In Luhansk Region - General Staff

An increase in desertion cases of Russian servicemen is noted in the Luhansk Region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing.

Thus, it is reported that in connection with significant losses of personnel in the Luhansk Region, there is an increase in cases of desertion of Russian servicemen and leaving of their combat positions.

In order to maintain control over the situation, the Russian military leadership increased the number of patrols to detain and return deserters to units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from February 24 to December 27, the total losses of personnel of the Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine are approximately 103,220 (+620 over past day).

On December 24, the Ukrainian military struck the enemy's manpower near the Polovynkyne of the Starobilskyi district of the Luhansk Region. The occupiers lost up to 150 soldiers.

Meanwhile, the military command of the Russian occupiers has left Kreminna, which is being approached by the Ukrainian military, and the fighting is already going on not far from the city.