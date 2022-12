Kyiv receives stable volumes of electricity, which can be evenly distributed according to time schemes of network reconnection. This was announced on Facebook by the director general of the YASNO energy company Serhii Kovalenko.

"Kyiv receives stable amounts of electricity. Of course, with restrictions, but stable. This is the first good news," Kovalenko wrote.

The second good news, he said, is that these volumes can be evenly distributed through temporary network reconnection schemes. But it is difficult to predict how the equipment will behave if the temperature drops and consumption increases.

"Good, the New Year should be positive. However, the most important variable remains - the crazy neighbor and its missiles and the Iranian Shaheds,” added the director general of YASNO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, emergency power outages continue to be used in the capital and the Kyiv Region on Tuesday, December 27. Schedules made earlier are still not working.

Earlier it became known that the situation with light in Kyiv is improving. Yasno reported "as close to schedule" outages as possible.

Power engineers in Kyiv managed to come up with recovery schemes for 3 districts that suffered the most during the last week. It is about Obolon, Kurenivka and Borshchahivka. As a result of the shelling, some people remained without electricity for several days.

The districts are already recovering in the same rhythm as all of Kyiv. That is, without any difference in schedules between the shores of the capital. As the head of Yasno explained: "On December 25, the whole city "breathes" equally in terms of light. You can say that equality has come."