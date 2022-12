Austria is intensively preparing for a possible blackout due to a shortage of energy carriers and rising prices for them.

This was stated by Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner in an interview with Welt.

"The probability of a power outage in some parts of the European Union in the near future is very high. The question is not whether a blackout will come, but when it will come. The risk of a large-scale power outage has increased significantly again as a result of the war in Ukraine," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

According to her, for Russian President Vladimir Putin, hacker attacks on Western energy systems are a means of hybrid warfare.

"We must not pretend that this is only a theory. We must prepare for blackouts in Austria and the entire united Europe," Tanner stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations in Ukraine were damaged. Shmyhal named the consequences of eight waves of Russian missile attacks.

Earlier it became known that the situation with light in Kyiv is improving. Yasno reported "as close to schedule" outages as possible.

Power engineers in Kyiv managed to come up with recovery schemes for 3 districts that suffered the most during the last week. It is about Obolon, Kurenivka and Borshchahivka. As a result of the shelling, some people remained without electricity for several days.

The districts are already recovering in the same rhythm as all of Kyiv. That is, without any difference in schedules between the shores of the capital. As the head of Yasno explained: "On December 25, the whole city "breathes" equally in terms of light. You can say that equality has come."