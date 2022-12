Another Population Group May Be Allowed To Travel Abroad From Ukraine. Who Entered The List

In Ukraine, in 2023, they intend to allow all men of conscription age who have received reservations from the military draft to go on business trips abroad. Such a procedure should be adopted soon, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyrydenko said in an interview with Forbes.

According to her, the "reserved" will be able to cross the border unimpeded if they have the necessary documents.

She added that this issue is sensitive and debatable, and as soon as the position is agreed upon, the Ministry of Economy will come out with a corresponding communication. Now they are working on transferring the reservation to an electronic format.

The following employees are subject to the new reservation criteria:

working in the public sector;

at enterprises that perform mobilization tasks;

produce products for the AFU;

are critically important for the economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, queues of cars formed on the border with Poland on the Christmas Eve.

From September 1, men can go on business trips abroad for 7 days with a deposit of UAH 200,000.