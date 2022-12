In the area of the village of Kobleve, Mykolayiv Region, a naval mine was washed ashore by waves and exploded.

Serhii Shaykhet, the chief of the police of the Mykolayiv Region, wrote about this in social networks.

"An enemy naval mine. This is exactly what the police found today in Kobleve. It was washed ashore by a storm and exploded. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

According to him, many such dangerous objects are found on the shores of the sea and bays. He urged local residents to be vigilant and not to put themselves and their loved ones at risk.

"If you find explosives or any other dangerous object, call 102 immediately," he wrote.

He also published a video of the explosion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the neutralization of a drifting anti-ship mine that sailed to the shores of Odesa.

In Odesa, on November 6, during a storm, an anchor naval mine was thrown onto one of Odesa's beaches.

On September 8, an anti-ship mine hit the coast during a storm in the Odesa district of the region.