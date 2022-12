The State Border Guard Service has not yet recorded an offensive group of the Russian Federation in Belarus.

This was announced by State Border Guard Service speaker Andrii Demchenko at the briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation on the Belarusian side remains fully under control, although it is somewhat tense, especially in the information field. Belarus, unfortunately, does not stop supporting Russia in the war it has unleashed against our state... Belarus and Russia constantly inflame the situation, making such an emphasis in this direction... At the same time, the creation of the necessary offensive group, which would be ready at the moment to invade Ukraine from this direction, is currently not noted," Demchenko said.

He assured that units of the State Border Guard Service and other components of the Defense Forces are ready for the development of the situation in any variant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, there are approximately 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve in Russia.

Currently, the aggressor country is preparing 200,000 soldiers for a new offensive and may make another attempt to seize Kyiv.

The Russian Federation transferred to Belarus parts of the tank army that was defeated near Kharkiv.