Russia Transfers To Belarus Units Of Tank Army, Which Was Defeated Near Kharkiv - British Intelligence

Parts of the Russian tank army, which was defeated in the Kharkiv Region, were transferred to Belarus for exercises.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

The summary notes that in the north, parts of the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army were probably among the Russian forces recently transferred to Belarus.

"This formation was likely conducting training before its deployment and is unlikely to have the support units needed to make it combat-ready,” it said.

According to British intelligence, over the last 48 hours, fighting has remained focused around the Bakhmut sector of the Donetsk Region, and near Svatove in Luhansk.

Russia continues to initiate frequent small-scale assaults in these areas, although little territory has changed hands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the command of the Russian occupation army set its units the task of advancing to the administrative borders of the Donetsk Region by the end of the week in order to "liberate" the territory of the so-called DPR.