Today, December 27, Ukraine returned the bodies of 42 more killed servicemen.

The press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Daily work on exchange does not stop. Despite the fact that the negotiation process is complex and long, we try to speed it up. We understand every family waiting for the return and honor of the defenders. We will return all," said Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Missing Persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from February 24 to December 27, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine made approximately 103,220 people (+620 per day).

On December 24, the Ukrainian military attacked the enemy manpower near Polovynkyne, Starobilskyi District, Luhansk Region. The losses of the invaders amounted to 150 military.