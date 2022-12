In the coming days, Russia may attack Ukraine not only with cruise missiles, but also with kamikaze drones.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the national telethon.

According to her, Russia can move away from its tactics of a massive attack only with cruise missiles.

"The training of strategic tactical aviation is also there, but we still remember that the tactics of the enemy can change. It will not necessarily be a massive missile attack, it can be combined," said Natalia Humeniuk.

She recalled that recently the Russian Federation received a new party of Shaheds from Iran. However, now Russia does not use these drones as actively as it did at the beginning. Now the enemy uses Iranian Shahed strike drones for the most part to detect the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also said that the invaders for a long time did not withdraw missile carriers to the Black Sea, and today there are three of them, two of which are underwater.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the occupiers raised their combat aircraft, based in Belarus, but there was no missile attack on Ukraine after that.