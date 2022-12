Wounded Brought From Near Bakhmut. Russians Equip Lyceum For Hospital In Luhansk Region

In the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk Region, the Russians equipped a military hospital in a lyceum due to a significant number of wounded occupiers.

It is reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

"A way out has been found - wounded militants from near Bakhmut are being delivered to a multidisciplinary lyceum, which has recently been called a "military hospital" so they are also currently trying to save the lives of three hundred occupiers," the report says.

In addition, about 300 wounded "Wagnerites" are now being treated in Bilovodsk. In addition, hospitals in Pervomaisk have been repeatedly reported to be overloaded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the command of the Russian occupation army set its units the task to advance to the administrative borders of the Donetsk Region by the end of the week.

In addition, the military command of the Russian invaders left Kreminna, to which the Ukrainian military is approaching, and the battles are already near the city.

