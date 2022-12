According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the property of the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov worth almost UAH 2 billion was arrested.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that as a result of investigative and operational actions, together with detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), the location of underground warehouses of the Russian Federation was established, where more than 160,000 tons of Ukrainian iron ore were stored.

Hidden raw materials were found on the territory of several seaports of Ukraine.

"The total value of the seized minerals is almost UAH 2 billion. It was established that the found batch of iron ore belongs to the company of the Russian oligarch, who is part of the inner circle of the Kremlin's top military-political leadership, Alisher Usmanov," the report said.

It is indicated that after February 24, sanctions were imposed against Usmanov by the National Security Council of Ukraine, the United States and the European Union.

According to operational information, representatives of the aggressor country tried to illegally transport hidden raw materials by sea vessels to the territory of Russia.

After that, the minerals were planned to be transferred to the needs of the metallurgical industry and the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation to meet the needs of Russian occupation groups.

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the seized property was arrested and the issue of its transfer to the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency) was resolved.

Comprehensive measures are ongoing to identify all hidden assets of Russian oligarchs involved in the preparation and conduct of full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Investigative and operational actions were carried out by SSU officers together with detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian oligarchs and relatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In particular, the list of persons to whom sanctions apply includes the owner of Metalloinvest holding Alisher Usmanov.