The Constitutional Court has recognized the law consistent with the Constitution, according to which the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate should change its name and indicate its affiliation with Russia.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the Constitutional Court.

The decision was issued on Tuesday, December 27.

The Constitutional Court took into account the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in the case Ilyin and others v. Ukraine, which, in particular, states that "the very fact that the state requires a religious organization that wants to be registered to take a name that makes it impossible to mislead believers and society in general and thanks to which it is possible to distinguish it from existing organizations, in principle, can be considered a justified limitation of its right to freely choose its name."

The law adopted by the Rada obliged religious associations to reflect belonging to a religious organization (association) outside of Ukraine, to which it belongs, by obligatory reproduction in its name of the full statutory name of such a religious organization.

The law also established restrictions in the conditions of war on the access of clergymen, religious preachers, mentors of religious organizations, and a leadership center (management) of which is located outside Ukraine in a state that is legally recognized as having carried out military aggression against Ukraine and/or temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine, to units, formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations of Ukraine in their places of deployment or other military formations of Ukraine in their places of deployment or other restrictions provided by law.

The full text of the decision of the Constitutional Court and its motivational part will be published on December 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Verkhovna Rada obliged the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (in canonical unity with the Moscow Patriarchate) to indicate in its name belonging to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the parliament would not prohibit the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate during the war.