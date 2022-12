In Absence Of Shelling, New Year Holidays Will Be Without Emergency Power Outages - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes that in the absence of shelling, New Year holidays will be held without emergency power outages.

Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, December 27, after emergency recovery work, two units of thermal power plants were returned to the network. The process of restoring infrastructure continues, the number of consumers who have at least partially restored consumption is growing. There is a developed algorithm for priority of consumer nutrition. In the first place is critical infrastructure, in the second - MIC, in the third - important production, in the fourth - housing stock," he said.

Shmyhal also noted that Russia is preparing to continue attacks on the Ukrainian power system.

So the state, and the government in particular, is in daily readiness for new massive shelling.

At the same time, he emphasized that in the absence of shelling, New Year holidays will be held without emergency shutdowns.

