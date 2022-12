Explosion At Engels-2 Base Forced Russians To Disperse Missile Carriers To Other Airfields - AFU

Russian occupation troops have moved some of the strategic bombers after the explosion at the Engels-2 air base in the Saratov Region.

Colonel Yuii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, after the explosion, the Russians dispersed strategic aviation aircraft at the Engels-2 airfield itself.

In addition, the Russians transferred some strategic bombers to other airfields that are capable of receiving and maintaining aircraft of this type.

Ihnat emphasized that the explosion at the Engels-2 airfield led to a significant decrease in Russian aviation activity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, December 26, a powerful explosion thundered at the Engels-2 airfield in the Saratov Region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the airbase was allegedly attacked by a Ukrainian drone. The Russian department said that the air defense systems allegedly neutralized the drone launced by Ukraine, but its wreckage led to the death of three soldiers.

We also wrote that according to Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin, five Tu-95MS bombers were damaged at the Engels-2 airfield on Monday. Also, 17 people were allegedly killed, about 30 more were injured.