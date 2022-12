Ukraine Will Increase Tariff For Russian Oil Transit By 18.3% From 2023

From January 1, 2023, Ukraine will increase the tariff on the transportation of Russian oil through its territory by 18.3%, or EUR 2.1 per ton to EUR 13.6 per ton.

The Russian publication Kommersant announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tariff applies to the Druzhba oil pipeline system, which transports oil towards Slovakia and Hungary.

The last time Ukraine raised the price of transportation by Druzhba was in April - from EUR 8.6 to 11.5 per ton.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August the transit of Russian oil was suspended due to non-payment by Transneft (Russia) of an advance payment for oil transportation.

In 2021, compared to 2020, oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 3.2% to 12.7 million tons.