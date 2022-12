President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yurii Klymenko as Ambassador to Argentina and Ivan Kholostenko as Ambassador to Nigeria. This is stated in decrees No. 888 and 889 of December 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Zelenskyy dismissed Klymenko from the duties of the special representative of Ukraine on the Transnistrian settlement, he held this position since February. Previously, Klymenko was a permanent representative of Ukraine at the UN branch and other international organizations in Geneva (2013-2021).

Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to Nigeria, Kholostenko worked as the deputy director of the department - head of the diplomatic privileges and immunities department of the state protocol department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2020-2022), he was a consul - head of the Ukrainian consulate in Brno (Czech Republic, 2015-2020).

In July 2019, Zelenskyy dismissed the Ambassador to Argentina, Yurii Diudin, and in May 2022, the Ambassador to Nigeria, Valerii Kirdoda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 23, Zelenskyy appointed Anatolii Kutsevo as Ambassador to Latvia instead of Oleksandr Mishchenko, and he also appointed Dmytro Senik, Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, as Ambassador Concurrent to Bahrain.

On December 23, Zelenskyy also appointed Mayan scientist Yurii Poliukhovych as Ambassador to Peru, entrepreneur Olesia Ilashchuk as Ambassador to Bulgaria instead of Vitalii Moskalenko.