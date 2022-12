The USA will transfer equipment to Ukraine to repair Ukrainian power grids.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The U.S. notes that Russia's failed efforts on the battlefield have led to attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, resulting in the suffering and death of Ukrainian civilians.

Ukraine's partners, including the United States, are doing everything possible to reduce the damage caused by Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure.

Russia sent waves of missiles into Ukraine aimed at the energy grid.

These attacks are exacerbated by winter weather in Ukraine with low temperatures during these weeks.

"The Administration worked in partnership with National Laboratories, industry, utilities and the Ukrainian government to find available equipment in the United States that could be delivered to Ukraine for emergency support," the U.S. Department of Energy said.

U.S. officials allocated more than USD 53 million to support Ukraine's power grid.

"The equipment we're providing is critical to Ukraine's emergency repairs in the face of Russian attacks. This support will help Ukraine restore the backbone of its power transmission system, which is critical to keeping homes lit and warm throughout the winter," officials of the U.S. Department of Energy said.

These efforts are part of a nationwide approach that the United States is implementing in the wake of Russia's unprovoked and brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since February 24, the U.S. Department of Defense has allocated almost USD 20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

"We will continue to identify equipment that can be sent from the United States, in addition to ongoing efforts to find and acquire overseas equipment compatible with the Ukrainian system," U.S. officials said.

The U.S. Department of Energy found the equipment and the U.S. Army Transportation Command sent it from the United States for Ukraine to receive.

The first batches of equipment are now in Ukraine, where power engineers are using it to repair damaged infrastructure.

The United States and partner nations are also rapidly deploying air defenses to Ukraine so that it can defend itself against Russian attacks.

"We are sending a number of air defense equipment to Ukraine," said a representative of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The USA delivered the first two NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) to Ukraine.

U.S. systems have been extremely effective in countering continued Russian missile and drone attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States of America announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.85 billion.