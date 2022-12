From February 24 to December 27, the total losses of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine are approximately 103,220 (+620 for day).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, it was destroyed:

personnel - about 103,220 (+620) people;

tanks - 3,016 (+0);

combat armored vehicles - 6,024 (+7);

artillery systems - 1,998 (+2);

MLRS - 418 (+0);

air defense equipment - 212 (+0);

aircraft - 283 (+0);

helicopters - 267 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,707 (+0);

cruise missiles - 653 (+0);

ships/boats - 16 (+0);

units of automobile equipment and tank trucks - 4,652 (+5);

units of special equipment - 179 (+1).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 24, the Ukrainian military struck the enemy's manpower near the Polovynkyne of the Starobilsk district of the Luhansk Region. The occupiers lost up to 150 soldiers.

Meanwhile, the military command of the Russian occupiers has left Kreminna, which is being approached by the Ukrainian military, and the fighting is already going on not far from the city.