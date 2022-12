The Russian occupiers are trying to maintain control over Kreminna, Luhansk Region, heavy battles are taking place in the area of ​ ​ the city. On this section of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"The occupation forces are collecting a huge amount of reserves and equipment there. The militants die there in the hundreds. They understand that in the event of the loss of Kreminna, the entire line of defense of Russians in the Luhansk Region will be violated," Haidai said.

He stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have success in this section of the front. At the same time, the invaders occupied all the forest belts and "mined everything around them." Most of the mining took place remotely, so the enemy does not even have a mine map.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also noted that the Ukrainian military foiled the invaders' plans for a counteroffensive.

"The difficult situation is in Bilohorivka. After hours of artillery attacks on 10-20 occupiers, they regularly try to go on the offensive there, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel all these intentions of the Russians," Haidai summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 26, Haidai objected that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were already in Kreminna.

The occupiers, trying at least somewhere to settle people without housing, break into the apartments of those who left the city.

In addition, people are taken to the territory that was occupied until February 24, 2022 and settled in "communal" institutions. At the same time, they are not going to restore Popasna, Luhansk Region.

Also, due to significant losses, the occupiers repurpose hospitals in the Luhansk Region into military hospitals.