Russian Troops Have Goal To Reach Borders Of Donetsk Region By Year End

The command of the Russian occupation army tasked its units to advance to the administrative borders of the Donetsk Region by the end of the week in order to "liberate" the territory of the so-called DPR.

The corresponding statement on the air of the telethon was made by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar.

According to her, the invaders intend to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk Region at the end of the calendar year and reach the borders of the region.

Maliar said that now in the Bakhmut area, Russian troops, militants and mercenaries have concentrated a large number of forces and military equipment.

She added that the enemy managed to achieve some success in the Bakhmut direction, but the Defense Forces were able to push the invaders back.

"As of today, the enemy is trying to surround the city, but they also fail," Maliar said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops were conducting large-scale assault actions in the Bakhmut direction.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom in its intelligence update low estimated the chances of Russian troops in street battles for Bakhmut.

We also wrote that on December 14, the leader of the so-called DPR Denis Pushilin urged not to dwell on the "liberation" of the territory of the Donetsk Region in order to push the Armed Forces as far from Donetsk as possible.