Ukraine To Hold UN Peace Summit At By End Of February 2023 - Kuleba

Ukraine's government aims to hold a peace summit at the United Nations by the end of February 2023.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced this in an interview with the American Associated Press.

It is reported that the Ukrainian government considers the UN the best platform for holding a peace summit.

"The United Nations may be the best place to host this summit because it's not about doing a favour to a particular country. It's really about getting everyone involved," Kuleba said.

In addition, the event is planned to be held with the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"He proved himself as an effective mediator and effective negotiator, and, most importantly, as a principled and decent person. Therefore, we will be happy for his active participation," Kuleba said.

Asked whether the Russian Federation would be invited to the summit, he said Moscow should first face international court for war crimes.

"Only in this way can they be invited to this step," Kuleba said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine initiates the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council and the United Nations as a whole. Russia took the chair of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, bypassing procedures determined by the UN Charter.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine plans to enlist the support of the G7 countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) and hold a peace summit at the United Nations site.