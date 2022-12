Ukraine's initiative to hold a peace summit at the United Nations drew criticism and threats from the Russian side. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, stated that Russia needs "security guarantees" for its state.

TASS (Russian news agency) said this on Tuesday, December 27.

Lavrov said that Russia needs security guarantees, because Ukraine allegedly poses a threat to Russia, especially for the territories occupied by the aggressor state. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that their demands must be met "with all due respect" because "the issue will be resolved by the Russian army."

To all this, Lavrov added that the United States is also allegedly hinting at the possibility of Putin's physical removal.

"The next step was in Washington: there, some "unnamed officials" from the Pentagon actually threatened to strike the Kremlin with a "beheading blow", in fact, it is about the threat of physical removal of the head of the Russian state," Lavrov said.

Nuclear weapons were not mentioned. Lavrov said that such rhetoric could lead to a direct clash between the two nuclear powers, and routinely accused the West of trying to contain and destroy "innocent" Russia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 26, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that the Government of Ukraine aims to hold a peace summit at the United Nations by the end of February 2023.

In August, Russia for the first time accused the United States of direct participation in the war in Ukraine.

On September 15, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that if the United States supplies Kyiv with longer-range systems, they will cross the "red line" and become a participant in the conflict.