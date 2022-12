Among the Russian pro-war community, there was concern over the December 26 explosions at the Engels-2 airfield.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts noted that the version of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation that the air defense system shot down a Ukrainian UAV approaching the airfield at low altitude, as a result of which three soldiers died, was criticized by media bloggers.

"They (military bloggers - ed.) were outraged by the reaction of the authorities to information about explosions in the deep rear," the ISW report states.

According to experts, Russian war criminal Igor Girkin sarcastically mocked the capabilities of air defense. And several other media bloggers threw a tantrum because of the low technical capabilities of electronic warfare systems.

At the same time, they expressed concern about the inability of the Russian authorities, in particular President Vladimir Putin, to protect the critical infrastructure of the Russian Federation, the Institute for the Study of War added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the Engels-2 airbase of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Saratov Oblast.

On December 26, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that at night anti-aircraft defenses allegedly repelled an attack by a Ukrainian drone on the Engels-2 airbase.

According to Russian Telegram channels, as a result of the explosion, three soldiers were killed and four more were injured.