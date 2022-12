Ukrnafta agrees with U.S. Miller and Lents to carry out an assessment of oil and gas reserves for USD 240,000.

The largest oil producing company Ukrnafta agreed with the company Miller and Lents (United States) to carry out an independent assessment of oil and gas reserves for USD 240,000 (without VAT).

This is evidenced by data in the state procurement system ProZorro, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, Miller and Lents will conduct an assessment of oil, gas and condensate reserves at 88 Ukrnafta fields.

At the same time, Miller and Lents was the only participant in the tender.

The contract was concluded on December 21.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November 2017, the state gas production company UkrGasVydobuvannya agreed with the Miller and Lents company to conduct an independent assessment of hydrocarbon reserves and resources at 153 fields and 45 prospective areas.

Earlier, Ukrnafta initiated unscheduled tax and audit inspections.

Ukrnafta and the company Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

The shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.