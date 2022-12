The Russian occupying army replaced the commander of the troops of the Western Military District. General Evgeny Nikiforov became the fourth commander since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Monday, December 26.

The Defense Intelligence notes that another rotation in the high command took place in the occupying army, during which Colonel-General Sergei Kuzovlev was removed from the position of commander of the troops of the Western Military District, who was in this position for only about a month.

"Instead, the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was headed by Lieutenant General Nikiforov Evgeny Valerievich. Prior to this appointment, he held the position of Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Eastern Military District. It is known that General Nikiforov is currently at the command post of the "West" troop group in Boguchary, Voronezh Oblast," the message said.

The reason for Kuzovlev's dismissal was the failure of preparations for the offensive in the Lyman direction, but intelligence calls it a manifestation of internal political struggle in the top leadership of the Russian Federation, because from the Shoigu-Gerasimov orbit changing for a candidate from the Surovikin-Prygozhin group. At the same time, General Nikiforov became the fourth commander of the Western Military District since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

