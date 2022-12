Air Defense Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed almost a third of the second batch of Iranian drones that were transferred to the Russian Federation from Iran. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of a telethon.

According to Ihnat, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed about 70 drones from the second batch of drones that arrived from Iran to Russia.

"About 70 UAVs were destroyed by air defense. The enemy still has these drones, and it is necessary to prepare and strengthen, especially in relation to critical infrastructure objects," the spokesman said.

He said that the first batch of Iranian strike drones for the occupiers included almost 400 drones. The new party has another 250 Shaheds. He added that it was with them that the occupiers carried out four waves of attacks last week and the week before last.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the same time, in accordance with the contract concluded in the summer, Russia purchased 1,700 so-called Shahed explosive drones from Iran. They are delivered in tranches. To date, the terrorist state has launched about 540 drones for tactical strikes along the front line and for attacks targeting power plants, power line towers and electrical substations.