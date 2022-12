The training of specialists who will work in Ukraine on the Patriot air defense system may take several months. This was said by the spokesman of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the information telethon.

"The commander of the Air Force, General Oleshchuk (Mykola Oleshchuk - ed.), already has a list of people who can go to this complex for training in the near future. Maybe with Patriot it will take longer, several months, maybe it will take. Because the equipment is complex, expensive, and it is necessary to train specialists who must thoroughly master it, and then teach others to operate this complex," said the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the informational telethon.

Ihnat also added that previously it took several weeks for the Ukrainian military to master the German IRIS-T air defense system and the Norwegian anti-aircraft missile system NASAMS, which are already protecting Ukraine today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the United States of America announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.85 billion. It includes, in particular, the provision of one battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex with ammunition.

On December 22, the speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat said that the Patriot air defense systems will significantly strengthen the defense of the sky.