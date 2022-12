Ukraine will systematically work to introduce sanctions against the Russian concern Rosatom, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, December 26.

Yermak noted that back in November, as part of the McFaul-Yermak sanctions group, Ukraine proposed a detailed plan of sanctions against Rosatom, because Russia continues to blackmail the world with nuclear weapons, and Rosatom hopes to increase export revenue.

"Their portfolio of foreign orders is USD 200 billion. This cannot be. We will work systematically to ensure that sanctions against Rosatom become a reality," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, the member of the European Parliament from Hungary, member of the committee on security and the committee on foreign relations Attila Ara-Kovacs called for a freeze on cooperation with Rosatom.

In the German Bundestag, a member of the Union 90/Greens party, the head of the European Committee of the German Parliament, Anton Hofreiter, called to raise the issue of sanctions against Rosatom.

On December 16, the EU Council approved the ninth package of new sanctions for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.