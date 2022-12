The Russian occupiers continue to keep Kalibr missile carrier ships in the two seas. There are three such vessels in the Black Sea.

This is reported by the Navy of Ukraine.

There are up to 10 enemy ships in the Black Sea, three of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles. Their total salvo is 16 missiles.

Meanwhile, 9 ships, including 5 Kalibr carriers, continue to be on duty in the Mediterranean Sea. Their total salvo is 72 missiles.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov," the press service added.

As a reminder, Budanov believes that the pace at which Russia is shelling the territory of Ukraine indicates that it has enough missiles for 2-3 such massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine.

Also, according to Budanov, Iran has not yet provided Russia with a single ballistic missile of its own production, despite Moscow's desire to obtain them for use in the war against Ukraine.