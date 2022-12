Russia Has 47 Kinzhal Missiles In Its Arsenal, It Is Very Difficult For It To Produce New Ones - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that currently the Russian army has only 47 Kinzhal hypersonic air missiles.

Budanov said this in an interview with LIGA.net.

He said that according to Ukrainian intelligence, at the time of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia had 47 Kinzhal missiles.

"During this time, they could make several, as long as there were spare parts. It's not serious. You can scare the world with the fact that you have Kinzhal. But when you start using them for real, what's next? You can make 47 blows," Budanov said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the Russians used more than 900 units of Iskander missiles.

Budanov also added that the production of Kinzhal missiles is too complicated for Russia due to sanctions.

"They make parallel imports, but this makes it very difficult and increases the delivery time of these parts... And some of them, despite everything, they still can't get," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russian troops had used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles three times against targets in Ukraine.