China's central bank has issued a set of commemorative coins in celebration of the upcoming new year. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The set of three coins, all legal tender in China, includes one gold coin, a silver coin and one two-color copper alloy coin, according to the People's Bank of China.

The gold and silver coins, with denominations of 10 yuan (about $1.43) and 3 yuan, respectively, feature the national emblem and the year number "2023" on the obverse side, said the central bank.

On the reverse side, the coins are inscribed with the Chinese character "Fu", which represents happiness and good fortune, and is decorated with Chinese traditional festive designs like lion dancing, it revealed.

The two-color copper alloy coin, with a denomination of 10 yuan, features the image of a rabbit, along with elements of traditional Chinese paper-cutting patterns and new-year prints, said the central bank.