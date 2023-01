China's cotton output recorded a stable increase in 2022 as sound weather conditions led to a higher yield per hectare, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The country produced nearly 5.98 mln tonnes of cotton in 2022, up 4.3% year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The yield per hectare rose 5.3% to 1,992.2 kg.

"Thanks to sunny weather and suitable precipitation, the yield per hectare in Xinjiang, the country's largest cotton-growing area, rose 5.5%", – NBS official Wang Guirong said.

Xinjiang contributed 90.2% of the country's total cotton output this year.

The total area of cotton fields in the country edged down 0.9% from last year to around 3 mln hectares, the NBS data revealed.