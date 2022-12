Russia Has New Defense Tactic. British Intelligence Predicts Whether It Would Be Effective

The Russian army in Ukraine switched to a new defense tactic with the help of minefields. But they can only be effective if covered by observation and fire.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, since October, Russian forces have mostly focused on building defensive positions in many areas of the front line in Ukraine.

According to the British intelligence, this includes the installation of additional fields of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, which goes beyond the provisions of Russian military doctrine.

Minefields are an effective obstacle for trained troops only if they are covered by observation and fire. "A serious problem for Russian forces is likely to be a lack of surveillance equipment and trained personnel to effectively monitor large areas of new minefields," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

