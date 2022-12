Ukraine is initiating the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council and the United Nations as a whole. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is calling on the UN member states to resume the application of the UN Charter on the issue of the legitimacy of the Russian Federation's presence in the UN, to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares the illegitimacy of Russia's presence in the UN Security Council and the UN as a whole.

"The Russian Federation has never gone through a legitimate procedure for acquiring membership and occupies the USSR's place in the UN Security Council illegally. From a legal and political point of view, there can be only one conclusion: Russia is a usurper of the Soviet Union's place in the UN Security Council," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Russia took the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council bypassing the procedures defined by the UN Charter - this happened on the basis of the letter of the President of the RSFSR Boris Yeltsin regarding the intention to extend the membership of the USSR in the UN addressed to the Secretary General of the UN, which was sent on December 24, 1991.

At the same time, Article 4 of the UN Charter stipulates that the membership of peace-loving states in the UN is acquired precisely on the recommendation of the UN Security Council and by the decision of the General Assembly.

"In fact, it was an unprecedented case in the history of the UN, when a country imposed its membership in the Organization by a unilateral decision, and UN member states were deprived of the statutory right to express their position by voting in the General Assembly regarding the RSFSR's desire to acquire membership in a way that did not provided for by the Charter," the statement states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also considers Russia's right to join the UN in general doubtful, as it does not meet the main criteria for membership in the Organization - Paragraph 1 of Article 4 states that membership in the UN is open to peace-loving states.

The statement emphasizes that Ukraine is currently suffering from a full-scale invasion by Russia, which was preceded by 8 years of armed aggression against Ukraine. It is noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is an unprecedented act of violation of the goals and principles of the UN Charter since it was signed in 1945 and deprives Russia of the right to be called a peace-loving state.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasizes that at the current stage of aggression, Russia, which feels its complete impunity, has turned to blackmailing the international community by threatening to use nuclear weapons.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine assumes that the removal of Russia from the UN Security Council will not have retroactive effect on the previous decisions of this body and will not entail the annulment or revision of Security Council resolutions adopted so far.

It is noted that only after Russia fulfills the terms of membership in the Organization, it is possible to consider accepting Russia as a member through the decision of the UN General Assembly on the recommendation of the UN Security Council, as provided by the UN Charter.

"Ukraine is initiating a complex process aimed at achieving the goals of this statement, and in this context is ready to cooperate with other countries to jointly protect the UN Charter and international law from the destructive influence of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that today Ukrainian diplomats will propose to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council.

In early December, the Verkhovna Rada declared the need to reform the United Nations and the illegitimacy of Russia's membership in the UN.