As of December 23, agricultural enterprises have harvested 46.6 million tons of grain and leguminous crops from an area of 10.1 million hectares (90%) with a yield of 46.4 centners per hectare.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, 19.4 million tons of wheat (yield - 41.2 centners per hectare) were threshed on an area of 4.7 million hectares (100%); barley - 5.6 million tons (yield - 35.1 centners per hectare) on an area of 16 million hectares (100%); peas - 261,000 tons (yield - 23.4 centners per hectare) on an area of 111,500 hectares (100%); maize - 20.2 million tons (yield - 64.2 centners per hectare) on an area of 3.1 million hectares (75%); buckwheat - 157,400 tons (yield - 13.7 centners per hectare) on an area of 115,000 hectares (98%); millet - 99,700 tons (yield - 22.9 centners per hectare) on an area of 43,500 hectares (99%).

In addition, sunflower harvesting was carried out on an area of 4.6 million hectares (99%), 10.1 million tons of seeds were threshed at a yield of 21.9 centners per hectare.

Soybean harvesting was carried out on an area of 1.5 million hectares (99%), 3.7 million tons were ground at a yield of 24.2 centners per hectare.

Rapeseed harvesting was carried out on an area of ​ ​ 1.1 million hectares (100%), 3.2 million tons of seeds were ground at a yield of 28.9 centners per hectare.

Sugar beet was dug on an area of 89,000 hectares (49%), 4.2 million tons of sweet roots were dug at a yield of 478 centners per hectare.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food maintains the forecast of grain and oilseeds crops at the level of 65-67 million tons in 2022.

Agrarians collected 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds in 2021, which is the largest indicator in the history of independent Ukraine.

Grain and legumes were collected in the volume of more than 84 million tons, oilseeds - 22.6 million tons.