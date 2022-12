The head of the human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, which won the Nobel Peace Prize, Oleksandra Matviychuk believes that a lot of issues are “sinking” within the mandate the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

She stated this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"It is obvious that Dmytro Lubinets plays an important role in the issue of the exchange of prisoners in coordination with other state authorities. It is also obvious to me that many issues are "sinking" in his mandate. We can see from public statements that no attention is given to individual topics at all," she noted.

Matviychuk noted that it is difficult for her to evaluate the work of Lubinets for objective reasons, in particular, because the war has greatly changed the priorities of all state institutions, and due to the fact that their human rights organization currently does not have time to evaluate the effectiveness of the ombudsman's activities, as it was before.

"This is not a question of efficiency, but of something else. I made a statement together with other human rights defenders about how it was done. Now it is not about personalities, but about the fact that in order to perform its functions effectively, this institution must have independence. It lost its independence and became completely under the control of the presidential vertical. This needs to be changed," this is how she commented on the replacement of the previous ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova with Lubinets.

She is sure that the procedure for the dismissal and appointment of the ombudsman must be protected for the effectiveness of the work of this institution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded in Oslo, from Ukraine it was received by the Center for Civil Liberties.