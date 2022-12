Russia is preparing for a massive strike on the territory of Ukraine. However, spot strikes are also possible. This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the all-Ukrainian news telethon.

"Obviously, the Russians are preparing for something. Now there is one surface, two underwater missile carriers at sea, which is a total of 16 Kalibr missiles. Remember that they have such a burden to repeat more or less significant operations for them. Therefore, if you recall December 5, how they prepared for a massive missile strike, when they took both missile carriers out to sea, and raised strategic and tactical aircraft, in principle everything is very similar. We're ready for that. We understand that such a blow is possible," she explained.

According to her, the aggressor is able to deliver not only massive, but also spot strikes.

The fact that they run out of supplies is understandable because they use them, but you can't underestimate the enemy. The Russians are trying to replenish their reserves, despite the sanctions and despite the limitations in their capacities. We see that they are looking for the opportunity to delay the course of events, take the so-called operational pause to tighten the reserves and continue their "winning show," as they believe. But our opposition is adequate, we will not give them pause, because we realize that we need to achieve our independence as quickly as possible in the fight," Humeniuk concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia raised the Tu-95 aircraft of strategic aviation, they may transfer it to other bases.