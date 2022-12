The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to withdraw from the agreement on the order of pension provision for military personnel and members of their families and state insurance of military personnel of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This is stated in resolution No. 1425 of December 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To withdraw from the Agreement on the procedure for pension provision of military personnel and members of their families and state insurance of military personnel of the states - members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, concluded on May 15, 1992 in the city of Tashkent," the resolution reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed to notify the depositary about withdrawal from the Agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Member of Parliament Roksolana Pidlasa (Servant of the People faction) announced that the Cabinet of Ministers was preparing to denounce the October 18, 2011 agreement on a free trade zone with the CIS countries.

In October, Ukraine withdrew from the Convention on Transnational Corporations within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada supported Ukraine's withdrawal from the CIS Agreement on Cooperation in Customs Affairs.

Ukraine is a founding state of the CIS, but has never been a member of the CIS, as it did not sign the decision to adopt the CIS Charter.

At the same time, since 2014, the process of denunciation of CIS agreements and treaties has been ongoing in Ukraine.