Russia Rapidly Depleting Its Arsenal And Has Missiles For 2-3 Massive Attacks On Territory Of Ukraine - Budano

The pace at which Russia is shelling the territory of Ukraine indicates that it has enough missiles for 2-3 such massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov.

"The remaining number of missiles - if we take their calculations purely mathematically - will be enough with their intensity in a salvo of 70-75 missiles on average for two or three times. And in principle, they will run out altogether," he said.

Budanov drew attention to the fact that at first there were shellings once a week, the pause between shellings increased to 10 days, and even later they began to shoot once every two weeks. Now the interval between mass shelling is longer.

Budanov explained such changes by the rapid reduction of the missile arsenal of the Russian Federation.

"Their industry is not able to cover the amount they spend. Despite all their efforts, it is unrealistic," added the head of the Defense intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the last mass missile attack took place last Friday, December 16. Then Russia launched 76 missiles of various types over Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, 9 electricity generation facilities, as well as facilities for its transmission, were damaged.

We also wrote that the American agency NASA published satellite images of Ukraine during the blackout.