From Artillery And Tanks. Occupiers Shelled Kherson And Region 33 Times Yesterday

The Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 33 times in the past day. The enemy used a number of weapons, including artillery and MLRS.

This was announced by the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych in Telegram.

"Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 33 times. Peaceful settlements of the region suffered from fire from artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks," he wrote.

Yanushevych noted that the occupiers attacked the city of Kherson 7 times. As a result, hits of storage facilities, private and multi-apartment buildings were recorded.

Peaceful people were not harmed last day.

We will remind you that on December 24, at least 13 people were killed and more than 60 were injured as a result of shelling of Kherson and the right-bank part of the Kherson Region.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, commenting on the shelling of the city, drew attention to the fact that Russia violates the laws and customs of warfare every day.

In addition, on December 23, Russian troops shelled Kherson using ammunition with banned white phosphorus.

Earlier, an 8-year-old boy was killed in Kherson due to Russian shelling.