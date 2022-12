The Interdepartmental Working Group on the implementation of the sanctions policy recommended submitting to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) proposals for the application of sanctions against more than 1,300 representatives of law enforcement agencies and more than 500 legal entities and individuals in the IT sphere of Russia. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of increasing sanctions pressure on the terrorist state and persons who support or facilitate the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Interdepartmental Working Group recommended submitting to the NSDC for consideration proposals for the adoption of sanctions against more than 1,300 representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies. In particular, the FSB, foreign intelligence services, the National Guard of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the judiciary. That is, against persons who are directly involved in crimes in Ukraine and against Ukraine," said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

It is also recommended to send to the NSDC proposals regarding sanctions against more than 500 legal entities and individuals in the IT sphere of the Russian Federation.

"These are software or hardware manufacturers, companies and individuals associated with social networks, various platforms that the Putin regime uses for propaganda," Svyrydenko said.

In addition, at the meeting, the working group considered a number of issues aimed at strengthening cooperation with Ukraine's partners and increasing the effect of sanctions pressure, in particular, the issue of mirroring by partner countries of sanctions previously adopted by Ukraine, making it impossible for the Russian Federation and Belarus to receive critical imported goods, primarily those which are used for the production of weapons and military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC previously imposed sanctions against 3,134 individuals and 1,374 legal entities of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the working group recommended submitting sanctions against more than 8,000 individuals and legal entities for consideration by the NSDC.

In October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented a decision of the NSDC, which expands sanctions against ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, businessman close to him Serhii Kurchenko, ex-Minister of Defense Pavlo Lebedev and Russian businessman from the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin - Oleg Deripaska.