Ukrainian diplomats on Monday, December 26 will officially propose to exclude Russia from the United Nations Security Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"Tomorrow (December 26) we will officially make such a position... The question is very simple: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all? We have a convincing and reasoned answer - no," Kuleba said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early December, the Verkhovna Rada announced the need to reform the United Nations and the illegitimacy of Russia's stay in the UN.